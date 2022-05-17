Log in
Financials Up on Hopes Volatility Will Subside -- Financials Roundup

05/17/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged amid hopes that a bout of global-market volatility was subsiding.

Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the central bank's fight against inflation.

It's still unclear whether Tuesday's rally is a "dead-cat bounce" after the recent selloff, but chart patterns are consistent with a mid-cycle correction rather than the end of a bull market, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

"If inflation is peaking out, then we have another leg to go in this bull market," said Mr. Paulsen.

Coinbase Global, the largest U.S.-based crypto company, said it would slow its pace of hiring amid a crash in the crypto markets.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1716ET

HOT NEWS