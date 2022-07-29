Log in
Financials Up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup

07/29/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that stability was returning to financial markets.

The broad S&P 500 rose by the largest increment in July of any month in almost two years.

"The biggest question is: 'is this it?'" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL financial.

"Does this indicate a path out of the bear market? And the answer, alas, is most likely not...we're waiting to see if inflation is pulling back in a material way." Absent data that "change the trajectory," the stock market is likely to remain in volatile, bear-market mode, Ms. Krosby said.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose after the largest increase in personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, since 1982.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1726ET

