Financials Up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that stability was returning to financial markets.

The broad S&P 500 rose by the largest increment in July of any month in almost two years.

"The biggest question is: 'is this it?'" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL financial.

"Does this indicate a path out of the bear market? And the answer, alas, is most likely not...we're waiting to see if inflation is pulling back in a material way." Absent data that "change the trajectory," the stock market is likely to remain in volatile, bear-market mode, Ms. Krosby said.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose after the largest increase in personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, since 1982.

