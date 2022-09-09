Financials Up on Hopes of Peak Inflation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as investors bet the end to an era of rising inflation and interest rates was in sight.

"Good news markets are hinting cyclical 'peak yields' in the next three-to-six months," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities.

The relief came despite emerging consensus that the central bank would raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.

"Bonds hate inflation, equities hate recession," said analysts at Bank of America.

Popular trading app Robinhood Markets launched an index designed to track the performance of the 100 investments most popular among its user base.

