Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, testing all-time highs as traders bet volatile markets would soon settle down.

The S&P 500 finished flat after swinging in both directions during the session. "We've had a great range today, but, at the end of the day looks like we're going nowhere," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

"We had a nice GDP number, but I'm not sure people know what to do with any of these numbers at the moment." It's hard to tell whether a recent down draft has finished, Kinahan said. "Tomorrow will be key: how do you finish the week? Do you finish the week on a strong note or do you finish the week on a people-taking-profits-because-they're-nervous-going-into-the-weekend note?"

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman is taking to social media to boost interest in his planned publicly traded investment fund -- Pershing Square USA -- seeking to raise as much as $10 billion for its initial-public offering.

