Financials Up on Rate Hopes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet that the sector would benefit from higher interest rates.

Goldman Sachs will cut bonuses by about 40% and lay more workers off in January as Wall Street banks adjust to a lean economic and deal-making environment. Rising interest rates have cushioned some of the blow to financial stocks from a slowdown in borrowing and merger activity.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group of the S&P 500, is down about 13% for 2022 so far.

