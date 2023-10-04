Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, recouping some of the deep losses from the September selloff.

The long-awaited criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off with the defense and prosecution clashing over whether the fallen cryptocurrency executive was a deeply flawed company manager or the architect of a historic fraud.

Hightower became the latest wealth-management firm to lay off workers, confirming plans this week to trim its head count by about 6%.

The surge in Treasury yields weighed on wealth-management firms in recent weeks as clients withdrew from cash sweep accounts, seeking higher yields elsewhere.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-23 1709ET