Financials Up with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

12/23/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly alongside Treasury yields after mixed economic data.

Durable goods orders fell while new-home sales rose unexpectedly. The personal consumption expenditure index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, eased to 5.5% on an annual basis in November from 6.1% a month earlier.

"A clutch of solid economic data including a surprisingly solid GDP report, lower-than-expected continuing claims, and personal consumption data that suggests a still resilient consumer, coupled with higher expectations, had the market veer instantly into the 'good news is bad news' scenario," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Caroline Ellison, a close associate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, apologized in court this week as she pleaded guilty to fraud and other offenses, telling a judge that she and others conspired to steal billions of dollars from customers of the doomed crypto exchange while misleading investors and lenders.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1721ET

