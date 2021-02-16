Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Glencore shines on restoring dividend
* Serco rises on buyout offer for Whitney, Bradley & Brown
* BHP up on declaring record dividend
* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%
Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by
financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic
recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore
jumped after reinstating its dividend.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with
financials HSBC Holdings and Prudential Plc
rising 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively.
Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and oil
producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also
among the biggest gainers.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.2%.
"Markets are defending their gains today rather than making
any great strides forward," said Connor Campbell, a financial
analyst at SpreadEx.
"How firm and informative the government will be on the
lockdown easing timeline will dictate how the market moves in
the coming weeks."
The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 34% from its March 2020
lows and is now 14% below its peak last year, led by stimulus
support, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have recently
slowed the pace of gains.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a
cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this
week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.
Glencore jumped 2.7% as it reinstated its dividend
after its net debt fell by 10% in 2020, helped by surging
commodity prices in the second half.
BHP Group rose 0.4% after the miner reported its
best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record
interim dividend.
British outsourcer Serco jumped 7.4% to the top of
the midcap index after saying it would buy consulting services
provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of
H.I.G. Capital for $295 million to bolster its North American
defence business.
Miner Petra Diamonds gained 8.1% as its half-year
core earnings jumped 20%, although it cautioned that the
pandemic might impact its ability to operate within its
covenants.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Amal S in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)