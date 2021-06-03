Financials lift Indian shares to new high ahead of RBI meeting

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 15,690.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to 52,232.43. Both the indexes have gained more than 7% in about 30 days to June 3, as a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases has lifted investor sentiment.

The country has continued to see a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, with data from the health ministry on Thursday showing 134,154 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, keeping below the 200,000 mark for a week.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday is expected to keep its key rate at a record low but reaffirm its commitment to provide adequate liquidity as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares also tracked global stocks that clung close to record highs as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session.

In domestic trading, private-sector lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.78% and the Nifty Private Bank index added 0.71%.

Among other notable stock moves, the country's biggest cold-storage chain operator, Snowman Logistics Ltd, gained 11.2%. The company said it had partnered with drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to provide logistics for the delivery of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses.

