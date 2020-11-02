Financing Estimates: 2020 - 4th Quarter

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing for the October - December 2020 and January - March 2021 quarters.

During the January - March 2021 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $1.127 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $800 billion.

During the July - September 2020 quarter, Treasury borrowed $454 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.782 trillion. In August 2020, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $947 billion and assumed an end-of-September cash balance of $800 billion. The $493 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from lower-than-assumed expenditures, partially offset by the increase in the cash balance.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.