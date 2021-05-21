Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finastra : Bringing data-enabled validation to the mortgage borrowing experience (Infographic)

05/21/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bringing data-enabled validation to the mortgage borrowing experience (Infographic)
21 May 2021
  • FB
  • linkedin-icon-1
  • iconmonstr-twitter-1
  • Icon
By agreeing to engage with digital validation, homeowners and borrowers now have the luxury of easy and real-time validation, removing the need for them to hunt down and upload pesky paper documentation.

View infographic

Data-led insights and mobile-first CX. Click the button below to gain access to the full market commentary.

Learn more

Mortgage Solutions Mobilize mortgage lending

See more

Disclaimer

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : RYBREVANTTM (amivantamab-vmjw) Receives FDA Approval as the First Targeted Treatment for Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
PU
03:17pWOJCIECH DąBROWSKI, CEO OF THE PGE : the finding of the Court of Justice of the European Union is undermining the European Green Deal and is just a blackmail
PU
03:15pASTM S P A  : Voluntary tender offer for all of the ordinary shares of astm s.p.a. launched by naf 2 s.p.a. - press release naf 2 crosses the threshold of 90%
PU
03:15pGUARDANT HEALTH  : Guardant360® CDx Receives FDA Approval as Companion Diagnostic for Janssen's RYBREVANT™ (amivantamab-vmjw) for Use in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
BU
03:14pWisconsin RAP celebrates a decade of mentoring through basketball
GL
03:13pECO INNOVATION GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS  : ANNOUNCES FILING OF PROXY SUPPLEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO EXTEND PERIOD TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION (Form 8-K)
PU
03:11pALTAIR GLOBAL  : The Nav by Altair Global — Q2 2021 Edition
PU
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pU.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
5EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..

HOT NEWS