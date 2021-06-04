Finastra : Do you have your ticket for liquidity services?

Do you have your ticket for liquidity services?
4 Jun 2021
-
FB
-
linkedin-icon-1
-
iconmonstr-twitter-1
-
Icon
At a virtual roundtable chaired by Tim Tyler, Senior Industry Principal, Finastra, senior leaders from African banks discussed the way forward for how banks can provide the services that corporates are looking for. How should banks across the continent respond changing demands, where is competition coming from for banks' customers, and how should operational models change?
Disclaimer
Finastra Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:08:03 UTC.