Find Your Purpose in Pest Control

In this “employee market” with endless opportunities, explore a career path protecting public health and safety – no degree necessary!

March of 2022 will mark the 2nd anniversary of the day the world shut down due to COVID-19, and despite the current economic upswing, quit rates across the country don’t seem to be declining. For seven straight months last year, workers exited their jobs at staggering rates, citing burnout and dissatisfaction.

In this “employee market,” workers can be picky about jobs that offer what they deem most important: good pay and flexibility, of course, but also a sense of purpose, ample opportunities for growth and fair management practices. According to an Indeed survey, voluntary job quitters believe life is too short to stay in a job they are not passionate about. Fortunately for those in professional pest control, job satisfaction is high. A 2021 workplace survey found employees are more likely to stay at a company long term if it is making a positive impact on the world, supports their career advancement and provides mentorship and flexibility.

“The way the job market shifted as a result of the pandemic is historical and represents a permanent change in how employers relate to and recruit new talent,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). “The professional pest control industry offers so much of what people desire in their new career paths: family-friendly schedules, good pay, benefits and stability, but also the ability to be part of a meaningful industry that has a direct impact on public health and safety.”

Pest control provides an opportunity for those who want to hit the ground running in a good-paying, stable job with unlimited room for growth and advancement, without racking up large student loans. Training and continuing education is provided, which means high school students can step right into a rewarding and meaningful job that requires no college degree and, more importantly, no debt.

It has never been clearer that skilled trades are critical in keeping the world turning. Pest control has remained an essential service throughout the pandemic, illustrating the stability and consistency of the industry. It offers amazing career benefits people are looking for but most importantly, it offers a sense of purpose. That is priceless.

