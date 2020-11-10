Log in
Find your true power with 'Bring out the Creator in You'

11/10/2020 | 01:33am EST

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using Julie Chatlani Belani’s personal experiences as a backdrop, the self-improvement book “Bring out the Creator in You: Just Nail It” (published by Balboa Press) offers tools to help people become the best version of themselves and live life by design, not by default.

 

For people looking to reconnect with their core, with their being, with their essence, and with their truth, Belani presents clear, concise, useful tools and processes for people to live a life by design and not by default. The book covers nearly a dozen topics for readers seeking more from their life. “Bring out the Creator in You” discusses people’s relation to the universe, loving oneself, examining internalized messages, releasing what’s not helpful, having gratitude, manifestations, finding one’s passion, discovering one’s purpose, labels, feeling joy by being true to oneself, and the pain of being true to others rather than oneself.

 

“My book rewires you, aligns you, and energizes you into an abundant & confident you,” Belani says. “I want readers to stay in their own lane, shine in their own lane, and focus on their own lane as that is truly the only way to stay sane.”

 

“Bring out the Creator in You” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Bring-out-Creator-You-Just/dp/1982249307.

 

“Bring out the Creator in You”

By Julie Chatlani Belani

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982253479

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982249304

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982249298

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Julie Chatlani Belani is a mother of two, an entrepreneur, an author, a speaker, trainer, and a transformational coach. In “Bring out the Creator in You,” Belani lays out some tools and techniques that anyone could implement immediately to ace in their own race of life.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
