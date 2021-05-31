Finding a People-Centred Approach to Post-COVID Economic Recovery

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been severe and will require many nations in the region to rebuild their economies. How they can best do this will be the focus of the June edition of the Caribbean Economic Forum, 'Putting People at the Centre of Development in the Caribbean', which takes place Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by the Central Bank of Barbados, will be broadcast live on CBC TV8 and livestreamed on the Bank's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

'Even before the pandemic, our region's leaders set up the CARICOM Commission on the Economy to find common solutions to what are very much common challenges, and such an effort has become even more critical now as the region seeks to rebuild. One major outcome from the Commission's work is a report that is intended to offer a blueprint for the way forward,' revealed Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes. 'We therefore felt it was important to have members of the commission on our panel for this very timely discussion.'

Those members are Professor Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to Prime Minister the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, who is the Chairman of the Commission; and Dr. Damien King, Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI). They will be joined by Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Deputy Director, Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services.

'Putting People at the Centre of Development in the Caribbean' is the second edition in the 2021 Caribbean Economic Forum. The first discussion, held in April, focused on the need for strong economic institutions and how having them benefits Caribbean citizens.