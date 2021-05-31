Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finding a People-Centred Approach to Post-COVID Economic Recovery

05/31/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Finding a People-Centred Approach to Post-COVID Economic Recovery
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 31 May, 2021
Caribbean Economic Forum
General Press Release
Views: 11
Print Share

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been severe and will require many nations in the region to rebuild their economies. How they can best do this will be the focus of the June edition of the Caribbean Economic Forum, 'Putting People at the Centre of Development in the Caribbean', which takes place Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by the Central Bank of Barbados, will be broadcast live on CBC TV8 and livestreamed on the Bank's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

'Even before the pandemic, our region's leaders set up the CARICOM Commission on the Economy to find common solutions to what are very much common challenges, and such an effort has become even more critical now as the region seeks to rebuild. One major outcome from the Commission's work is a report that is intended to offer a blueprint for the way forward,' revealed Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes. 'We therefore felt it was important to have members of the commission on our panel for this very timely discussion.'

Those members are Professor Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to Prime Minister the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, who is the Chairman of the Commission; and Dr. Damien King, Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI). They will be joined by Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Deputy Director, Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services.

'Putting People at the Centre of Development in the Caribbean' is the second edition in the 2021 Caribbean Economic Forum. The first discussion, held in April, focused on the need for strong economic institutions and how having them benefits Caribbean citizens.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
07:54aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES  : MHI Machine Tool Launches Two New Hobbing Machines With Higher Speed, Precision and Efficiency
AQ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
07:54aAGRIA  : Information from Bora Invest EOOD on investment proposal
PU
07:54aZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
07:52aSIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP  : . Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
AQ
07:52aSIMPLY BETTER BRANDS  : rsquo; PureKana Recognized as a Top Ten CBD Company in Brightfield Group Research Study
AQ
07:52aPostcovid Europe must reduce dependences on resources from third countries
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..

HOT NEWS