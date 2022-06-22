Log in
Fingerprint Cards board chair sentenced to prison for insider trading

06/22/2022 | 05:32am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards board Chair Johan Carlstrom is guilty of illegal insider trading and is sentenced to 18 months in prison, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
