Fingerprint Cards board chair sentenced to prison for insider trading
06/22/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
OSLO (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards board Chair Johan Carlstrom is guilty of illegal insider trading and is sentenced to 18 months in prison, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
© Reuters 2022
