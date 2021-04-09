Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finit : Named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List for the Second Consecutive Year

04/09/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finit, a consulting firm that crafts, delivers, and sustains Corporate Performance Management (CPM) technology solutions for some of the world’s largest companies, is recognized for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as a 2021 Best Workplaces in Technology™ (Small & Medium Companies).

The Best Workplaces in Technology stand out for creating great workplaces for employees across all demographic groups, roles within the company, and levels of experience. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of anonymous survey responses from more than 122,000 current employees working in the tech industry across the U.S. This list is highly competitive, and companies can only be considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

“We compete with many large organizations for talent. Recognition such as this helps set Finit apart, especially right now, as industry demand for our specialty consulting services is growing. It also helps us attract top talent with extensive experience in finance and technology that will allow Finit to further address our clients’ objectives related to finance processes, analytics, consolidation, and reporting,” stated Chad Durian, Managing Partner at Finit.

According to the results of this year’s survey, 100% of employees at Finit say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Nicole Emerson, Employee Relations Manager at Finit, shared, “Our founding partners feel strongly about maintaining a positive and inclusive work environment, where being in service of others is a way of life. This recognition validates the level of commitment our entire Finit family has to each other and to our clients.”

In 2020, Finit was recognized by Fortune as a (Small and Medium) Best Workplace, Best Workplace for Millennials, and Best Workplace in Technology.

“It’s more than fancy perks at the Best Workplaces in Technology. Employees at the companies praised their leaders for their incredible transparency and care during this pandemic year,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. “Even while working from home, employees said they felt more connected to their colleagues and their communities than ever.”

For more information about Finit, Finit employees, and Finit culture, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Finit is interested in talking with qualified, service-oriented professionals. Inquiries about job openings can be made by emailing careers@finit.com.

About Finit

In 2002, Finit’s founders created a company where people matter more than profit. They loved building solutions and working with technology, but were unsatisfied with the large consulting company approach. They believed that by doing excellent work and doing it with the highest standard of integrity, they could create unmatched experiences for both clients and employees. Finit, with its unique business model, which compensates consultants based on client satisfaction not billable hours, has delivered 100% success for over 350 clients, including many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and over 1000 projects. Finit consistently delivers value through excellent CPM/EPM solutions - with integrity and with a constant focus on what is in the best interest of the client. Finit was the first OneStream partner and leads the industry with 100+ OneStream clients and 275+ OneStream projects.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Technology™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 122,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK  : ANTAM Launches Thematic Gold Bar Edition Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H
PU
08:20aBiden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute
RE
08:20aZOOMLION ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS : Revenue Surged 50.34% YoY to Reach a Record-breaking $US9.92 billion
AQ
08:20aBEIJING DIGITAL TELECOM  : Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in beijing digital (spain)
PU
08:19aMTY FOOD  : reports $13.4M Q1 profit, down from $19M a year ago
AQ
08:18aMelt up? More money poured into stocks in past five months than last 12 years
RE
08:18aEUROPRIS ASA  : Notice of annual general meeting
AQ
08:18aMAISTRA D D  : Hotel Adriatic invests further in the safety of its guests and employees
PU
08:18aTHE ELECTRIFICATION OF MOBILITY : Challenges and Opportunities for Travel and Transportation Operators
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view
3Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
4Exclusive-China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions -sources
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries surge in March, sending shares higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ