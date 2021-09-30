Finite State : Recognized For IoT Security Innovation in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

Finite State, the leader in connected device security, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “IoT Device Security Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Finite State defends critical devices, networks, and supply chains by leveraging massive data analysis to provide transparency to device manufacturers and their customers – enabling them to understand and mitigate their risks before they are compromised. The platform brings transparency and visibility to the supply chains that create connected devices and embedded systems.

The Finite State platform automatically analyzes each device, allowing users to identify risk across a comprehensive matrix of factors. Once device firmware is uploaded to the platform, users gain access to an overall risk score, a robust Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), a list of existing threats and vulnerabilities, and a wide array of other factors that affect the security of the device. After unpacking and analyzing every file, configuration, and setting in a firmware build, the platform identifies known and zero-day vulnerabilities, shows a contextual risk score, and provides actionable insights that product teams can use to secure their software.

“Just like a car is assembled from parts, firmware is assembled from software components. Typically, 80-95% of these components come from third-party vendors or open source software. When one component has a security flaw, that flaw is baked into the finished product - oftentimes without the device manufacturer’s knowledge,” said Matt Wyckhouse, CEO of Finite State. “We’re providing a holistic approach to analyzing these devices, and the supply chain that underpins them, in a single SaaS solution which helps customers quickly identify, prioritize, and remediate product security risk. We are excited to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough as we continue to support our customers’ shifting security needs due to the rapidly increasing demands for connected device and product security.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Embedded device firmware in the memory of connected devices performs many functions once controlled by physical systems. Because this firmware can impact the physical world much more than ordinary software, it’s beginning to attract cyber attackers who see firmware as a weak link to gain unauthorized access to critical systems and infrastructure,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Finite State delivers a ‘breakthrough’ solution to address this new cybersecurity challenge, helping companies extend their security program and scanning capabilities to cover the entire ecosystem of all critical, connected devices. Congratulations to the entire Finite State team on being our choice for our ‘IoT Device Security Solution of the Year’ award for 2021.”

About Finite State

Finite State empowers organizations to gain control of product security for their connected devices and supply chains. Backed by a team of seasoned cybersecurity experts, our automated, easy-to-use platform arms our customers with the actionable insights, critical vulnerability data, and remediation guidance necessary to mitigate product risk and protect the connected attack surface. Finite State delivers the deep analysis and visibility required for organizations to find and address security issues at every stage of the development lifecycle, for devices and embedded systems in industries from healthcare and utilities to automotive and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.finitestate.io.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005615/en/