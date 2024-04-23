By Emese Bartha

Finland issues 4 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in new 10-year, September 2034-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the joint lead manager banks said.

Final books for the transaction were in excess of EUR23 billion, including EUR800 million in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 20 basis points above mid-swaps, the same bank said. The bond has a 3.00% coupon and it was priced at 99.870, at a yield of 3.016%, the same bank said.

Bookrunners of the issue were Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and Nordea.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 0826ET