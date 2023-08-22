By Emese Bartha

Finland has hired banks as joint lead managers for the syndicated launch of 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in a new long five-year benchmark bond with maturity in April 2029, one of the banks said in a deal announcement Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, it said.

The banks hired as lead managers are Barclays, BofA Securities, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan.

