Finland Plans to Raise EUR3 Billion in New April 2043 Government Bond

By Emese Bartha

Finland mandated banks to orginize the syndicated issue of a new long 20-year, April 2043-dated goverment bond, with the transaction planned in the near future, subject to market conditions, said one of the banks hired for the deal on Tuesday.

The size of the issue has been pre-set at 3 billion euros ($3.40 billion), said the same bank.

The banks hired as joint bookrunners are BofA Securities, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan and Nordea.

01-25-22 0652ET