Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finland and Estonia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the transport sector

04/26/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 26 April 2021, Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka and Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector.

The purpose of the MoU is cooperation in the transport sector and exchange of information between the countries in order to promote large-scale transport projects, such as the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel, Rail Baltica, Trans-European Transport Networks, and North Sea-Baltic Sea core network corridor. The MoU provides an improved environment for applying EU funding for the projects.

The states are not bound by the MoU to any individual projects.

'Finland and Estonia have very ambitious rail projects underway. Our countries and capitals are located in the same EU core network corridors that will soon be expanded. In order to take advantage of the opportunities this will bring, it is wise to develop our transport systems in good cooperation and on the basis of close exchange of information. The overall objective should be that the transport systems of Finland and Estonia operate in multimodal integration, providing high-quality and sustainable journeys and transport between Northern and Central Europe.', says the Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

The Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas is glad that Finland and Estonia have agreed upon a common ground for the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel project and Rail Baltica. 'The final stop of Rail Baltica should not be Tallinn but Helsinki. Integrating the tunnel to TEN-T will serve as a new freight gateway to Europe and make our capitals a twin-city,' added Aas.

The MoU states that the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel is a unique project of the future that would require innovative actions and diversified sources of funding. Together with Rail Baltica, it would provide a quick access to Central Europe.

In February 2018, the FinEst Link project published the results of the feasibility study of the Helsinki-Tallinn railway tunnel. Based on the study, a working group of representatives of the Finnish and Estonian Ministries of Transport and Communications and the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn will assess the follow-up action required. Cooperation related to the tunnel was discussed at the joint meeting of the Governments of Finland and Estonia in May 2018.

The MoU will be in force until 2030.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pLUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Takes to the Skies in Partnership with World's Largest Aviation Company, April 26, 2021
PU
03:03pPIQUADRO S P A  : 190CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 19 23 2021
PU
03:03pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER  : Announcement - completion of issuance of ultra short-term debentures
PU
03:03pGLASTON OYJ  : 5 promises of convection technology in windshield bending
PU
03:03pDr. Steven Ghim Answers Call to Meet COVID-19 Challenge, Assists With Vaccinations
BU
03:03pAscend Announces the Acquisition of LMR Consulting, Inc
BU
03:02pAYFIE GROUP AS  : - Notice of ordinary general meeting
AQ
03:02pUKG  : Announces Innovation Award Winners at Virtual Connections Customer Conference
BU
03:02pCINTAS  : Thomas E. Frooman to Retire as Cintas Corporation Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary on July 31, 2021; D. Brock Denton to Succeed Frooman on Aug. 1, 2021
BU
03:02pNCR  : 121 Financial Credit Union Selects NCR Digital Banking for Consumers and NCR Digital Banking for Business
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed meeting
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ