Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Finland and Sweden say will continue NATO talks with Turkey

06/01/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds news conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Haavisto in Washington

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance.

The Nordic neighbours applied to join NATO last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but they have faced resistance from Turkey, which accuses them of being safe havens for Kurdish militants and wants them to scrap arms export bans.

"Together with Sweden, we will do our homework and prepare for the questions Turkey has," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki, commenting on talks that took place in Ankara last week.

A bid to join NATO requires unanimous backing from the alliance's current 30 member states.

Speaking at an event in Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she expected constructive meetings with Turkey to take place in the near future.

"Our responses to demands and also questions from Turkey we will take up directly with Turkey and also sort out any issues and misunderstandings that there might be," she said.

Haavisto said he saw no need for the legislative changes related to terrorism that were demanded by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of harbouring people linked to groups it deems terrorist organisations, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but Haavisto said the PKK was already considered a terrorist group by all EU members, including Finland.

Haavisto gave no timeline for the ongoing talks with Ankara, but struck an optimistic note.

"Perhaps such a thought still exists that at the Madrid summit, NATO could have something positive to tell about expansion," he said, referring to a meeting of the alliance due to be held in Spain at the end of this month.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen in HelsinkiEditing by Terje Solsvik and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aSri Lanka seeking $3 billion under IMF Extended Fund Facility - sources
RE
10:08aU.S. names new special envoy for Horn of Africa
RE
10:05aStock rally not enough to save ARK from record 7-month losing streak
RE
10:03aBank of Canada hikes rates to 1.5%, says will act 'more forcefully' if needed
RE
10:03aFDA withdraws approval for TG Therapeutics cancer treatment
RE
10:02aU.S. manufacturing sector regains speed in May-ISM
RE
10:00aSpain tourism jumps in April, almost back to pre-pandemic levels
RE
09:56aGermany to send IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
RE
09:55aFinland and Sweden say will continue NATO talks with Turkey
RE
09:54aFrance's Macron could lose lower house majority, poll shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Stocks slip, bond yields rise on inflation worries
3EDF should sell more cheap power to rivals to cap price hikes -regulato..
4Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company
5SALESFORCE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS