Finland and Sweden to continue NATO talks with Turkey

06/01/2022 | 08:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds news conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Haavisto in Washington

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday the Nordic countries will continue their dialogue with Turkey over Ankara's objections to their bids for membership of the NATO military alliance.

The two nations both applied to join NATO last month but faced unexpected resistance from Turkey which accuses them of being safe havens for Kurdish militants and wants them to reverse an arms exports ban.

"Together with Sweden we will do our homework and prepare for the questions Turkey has," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki.

Becoming a NATO member requires unanimous backing from all current 30 member states.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, speaking at a separate event in Stockholm, said she expected constructive meetings with Turkey to take place in the near future.

"Our responses to demands and also questions from Turkey we will take directly with Turkey and also sort out any issues and misunderstandings that there might be," she said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik)


