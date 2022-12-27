Finland's OL3 nuclear power test postponed to Dec 28

OSLO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The resumption of power production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been postponed to Dec. 28 from Dec. 27, an updated schedule from operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) showed on Tuesday.

In a blow to Finland's energy security this winter, the operator in October said cracks were found in the OL3 reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, further delaying startup originally planned to be in 2009.

While the damaged pumps posed no security risk, they are essential to the reactor's power output, TVO has said.

TVO predicted OL3 will hit full capacity on Wednesday followed by tests in the coming week at different output levels, before a month-long shutdown and additional testing ahead of a scheduled March 8 start of permanent production. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)