Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor to resume test output on Dec. 27

COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The resumption of test power production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been postponed by two more days until Dec. 27, while regular output is delayed by one month until March 8, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday.

In October, the operator said cracks were found in the OL3 reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, further delaying startup originally planned to be in 2009.

The company said an investigation concluded that the pumps during testing had been operated outside the range of normal use, and that a recurrence of similar damage can be avoided in the future.

"During test production, approximately 1.3 terawatt hours of electricity will be produced. Around ten significant tests still remain," TVO said in a statement.

Finland has told citizens to

prepare for possible blackouts

this winter, particularly if OL3 does not prove reliable, as countries across Europe seek to curb energy usage, grappling with reduced Russian gas supplies amid the Ukraine war. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)