Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor to resume test output on Dec. 27

COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The resumption of test
power production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has
been postponed by two more days until Dec. 27, while regular
output is delayed by one month until March 8, operator
Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday.
In October, the operator said cracks were found in the OL3
reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, further
delaying startup originally planned to be in 2009.
The company said an investigation concluded that the
pumps during testing had been operated outside the range of
normal use, and that a recurrence of similar damage can be
avoided in the future.
"During test production, approximately 1.3 terawatt
hours of electricity will be produced. Around ten significant
tests still remain," TVO said in a statement.
Finland has told citizens to
prepare for possible blackouts
this winter, particularly if OL3 does not prove reliable,
as countries across Europe seek to curb energy usage, grappling
with reduced Russian gas supplies amid the Ukraine war.
