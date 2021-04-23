Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Finland's Stora Enso Q1 profit beats forecasts

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stora Enso company logo is seen near a packaging mill in Riga

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso reported on Friday a stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit, and said its full-year core result for 2021 remained on track to exceed last year's earnings.

The pulp, paper and cardboard maker said its operating profit rose to 328 million euros ($394 million) from 180 million a year earlier, beating the 251.4 million mean estimate of nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Stora said it had completed the key revamp project at Oulu Mill and the mill would reach break-even in the third quarter, two quarters ahead of earlier estimate, thanks to successful ramp-up and good market conditions.

The company said it would discontinue producing dissolving pulp - a small business for the group - this year and convert its Enocell mill in eastern Finland to produce other pulp grades.

Earlier this week, Stora cited falling paper demand in Europe and said it would close two paper mills, one in Finland with 670 employees and the other in Sweden with 440 employees.

The firm said the closures would cut its annual paper sales by around 600 million euros, while operating profit (EBITDA) would improve by approximately 35 million euros annually.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14aUK retail sales jump 5.4% in March, far more than expected
RE
02:14aTHE EX-CONVICT'S TALE : Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope
RE
02:13aSingapore March core inflation quickens the most in over a year
RE
02:13aUK borrows 303 billion pounds in 2020/21 financial year
RE
02:12aDollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing; cryptocurrencies tumble
RE
02:08aLondon copper hits 2-month high, set for 3rd straight weekly gain
RE
02:08aFinland's Stora Enso Q1 profit beats forecasts
RE
02:05aChina, medical oxygen drive Air Liquide Q1 sales beat
RE
02:01aDaimler raises outlook, says chip shortage may impact Q2 sales
RE
01:57aHygiene products firm Essity eyes vaccine effect after Q1 profit dives
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Biden tax fears leave Bitcoin, Ether groggy
2Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ