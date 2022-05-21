Finland's president held "open and direct" talks with Turkey's Erdogan

May 21 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on
Saturday he had held "open and direct" talks with Turkey's
President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Finland's bid for NATO
membership.
Erdogan has publicly questioned whether Finland and Sweden
should be allowed to join the military alliance.
"I stated that as NATO allies Finland and Turkey will commit
to each other's security and our relationship will thus grow
stronger," Niinisto tweeted after the call.
"Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and
manifestations. Close dialogue continues."
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)