Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Finland to close airspace to Russian planes - AFP

02/27/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Finland will close its airspace to Russian planes, AFP tweeted https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1497832823310663681 on Sunday, citing a ministry.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aRussia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
RE
03:18aGazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally
RE
03:16aGoogle blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT
RE
03:09aYamal-Europe gas pipeline reverts to reverse mode after some westbound flows
RE
03:07aNigeria to offer naira incentives to exporters to repatriate dollars
RE
02:57aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:44aFloods turn deadly as rain lashes parts of Australia
RE
02:44aUkraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus
RE
02:42aU.N. reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
RE
02:37aN.Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine v..
3WRAPUP 6-Ukrainian oil, gas facilities burn as West prepares new sancti..
4U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWI..
5Analysis-SWIFT block deals crippling blow to Russia; leaves room to tig..

HOT NEWS