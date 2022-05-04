Finnish insurer Sampo's quarterly earnings beat forecasts

The insurer added it sees upside risk to costs of claim payments that had risen by around 3% in the Nordic region.

"The rise in energy and commodity prices triggered by the war in Ukraine has increased uncertainty over the trajectory of inflation," Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson said in a statement.

Sampo's January-March pretax profit fell 10% to 566 million euros ($595.26 million), beating the 476.5 million euro mean estimate in a company provided poll.

Its first-quarter combined ratio increased 2.3 percentage points to 83.5%, missing analysts' consensus estimate of 82.8%. A ratio below 100 means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

