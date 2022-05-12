Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Finnish utility Fortum to quit Russia

05/12/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Finland's Fortum will exit Russia and is looking for a buyer for its assets there, the utility said on Thursday, as the country flagged an application to join NATO in a move that drew an angry response from the Kremlin.

Fortum, which is majority state-owned, said in March it would continue existing operations in Russia but freeze new investments.

On Thursday it said it had now decided to "pursue a controlled exit" from the country - joining a long list of Western companies to pull out following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We will try to find a buyer," Chief Executive Markus Rauramo told Reuters after the firm posted a first-quarter operating loss, dragged down by weakness at German subsidiary Uniper.

Fortum's shares, already down around 30% since Russia's invasion began, fell a further 6% by 1205 GMT.

"We expect few potential buyers and a costly exit option," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

Rauramo said the assets had drawn interest over the years but declined to comment on any current interest.

Asked if Finland's NATO announcement had complicated matters, he added: "I don't know if it will have an impact or not, but ... generally speaking the current operating environment is more tense and more volatile and we have higher preparedness."

Fortum's Russian unit operates seven thermal power plants for district heating. Uniper, in which Fortum owns 78%, also has five plants across Russia through its Unipro subsidiary.

"SANCTIONS-COMPLIANT" GAS PURCHASES

Apart from its business in Russia, where it earned a fifth of its operating profit last year, Fortum is exposed to Russia through Uniper, which buys vast amounts of Russian gas through long-term supply contracts.

Rauramo said the firm was in close dialogue with the German government and Russian gas giant Gazprom about how to implement Moscow's demand to pay for gas in roubles.

European gas buyers are concerned that acceding to that demand, under which they have to open accounts at Gazprombank for future payments, could be in breach of sanctions imposed against Russia.

Rauramo said Uniper would continue to pay for Russian gas in euros. "Whatever the solution then is to make this happen in a sanctions-compliant way needs to be worked out between the parties," he added.

Fortum has previously said it would record a pre-tax impairment of 2.1 billion euros from its Russian operations in the first quarter, after which the firm has net assets worth 3.3 billion euros in the country.

It posted a first-quarter operating loss of 438 million euros ($460 million), down from a 1.2 billion euros profit a year earlier and in line with the 436 million euros loss expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow. The Kremlin called the announcement from Helsinki a direct threat to Russia and threatened an unspecified response.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

(Reporting by Stine JacobsenEditing by Mark Potter and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aASSETS, CRYPTOCURRENCIES, INDEXES : beware the bear!
10:41aMeatpackers convinced Trump officials to keep plants running during COVID crisis -U.S. House report
RE
10:38aJoint gas buying no quick fix for Europe's supply crunch
RE
10:36aToronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag
RE
10:35aFrance says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
RE
10:35aU.S. Senate to vote Thursday on Fed chair Powell's second term
RE
10:30aRenault expects first hydrogen utility sales in Germany and Netherlands soon, executive says
RE
10:28aItaly's population seen 5 million lower by 2050 -statistics bureau
RE
10:25aGrowth stocks drag Wall Street lower on rate hike worries
RE
10:22aUK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS