MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican fintech unicorn Stori is planning on investing 7 billion pesos ($381 million) in Mexico, the firm's growth director Marlene Garayzar said on Monday.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I announce a substantial investment of 7.0 billion pesos directly in Mexico to expand our growth and strengthen our presence, particularly in underserved municipalities," Garayzar said at an event.

($1 = 18.3759 Mexican pesos)