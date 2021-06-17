Fintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British fintech firm Wise said
on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the
first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock
Exchange.
The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it
has been profitable since 2017, with a 54% revenue growth rate
over last three years reaching 421 million pounds in overall
revenues in 2021.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing.
