Fintech firm Wise gears up to launch direct London listing

June 15 (Reuters) - British fintech firm Wise is planning to
launch a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange as soon as
this week pending regulatory approval, according to a source
familiar with the transaction.
The exact timing of the listing depends on final approvals
from regulators which means an announcement could yet be delayed
until later in the month.
Sky News, who first reported on Tuesday that Wise could
launch its listing this week, said the company could target a
valuation of up to 9 billion pounds .
Sources told Reuters in April that the listing could value
the fintech at anywhere between $6 billion to $7 billion.
Wise is expected to use a dual-class share structure, which
will give enhanced voting rights for co-founder Kristo Kaarman
and some early stage investors, including Richard Branson and
Baillie Gifford, the source said.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing.
($1 = 0.7101 pounds)
