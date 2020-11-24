Fintech startup Stripe in talks for new funding at much higher valuation - Bloomberg News

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fintech startup Stripe Inc is in
talks for a new funding round at a much higher valuation,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The company could have a valuation of more than $70 billion
or significantly higher, at as much as $100 billion, after the
funding, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-24/payments-startup-stripe-is-said-in-talks-to-raise-new-funding?sref=XPBxbFZt,
citing one of the sources.
Stripe, which is currently valued at $36 billion, declined
to comment on the report.
Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their
businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been
staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have
increasingly been managing their finances online.
Stripe, whose products let companies receive online payments
and bill customers, raised $600 million in April in an extension
of a Series G round.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Amy Caren Daniel)