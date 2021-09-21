Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fintech startup TrueLayer raises $130 million at over $1 billion valuation

09/21/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - London-based fintech startup TrueLayer said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investment firm Tiger Global Management and payments technology provider Stripe in a funding round that valued the company at more than $1 billion.

The company, which last raised $70 million in April, has seen 400% growth in monthly payment volume this year so far, as it expanded across Europe and doubled its customer base.

Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is one of several startups seeking to take advantage of European Union and the UK open banking rules which require lenders to open up their data to other companies so they can tailor products to their customers.

The company operates in 14 European countries and would launch its services in Australia in the coming months, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Simoneschi said in an interview.

TrueLayer, which counts Freetrade, Revolut and Cazoo among its customers, accounts for more than half of all open banking traffic in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

While several fintech firms look toward the United States as a source of growth, TrueLayer has no immediate plans to enter that market.

"I think U.S. poses a different set of challenges that we certainly want to tackle at some point," Simoneschi said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aOil rises 1% as U.S. storm aftermath tightens U.S. supply
RE
02:48aJapan shares end lower on Evergrande woes, bargain-buying limits losses
RE
02:48aUK could provide financial support to CO2 producer
RE
02:45aAstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site
RE
02:45aFailed Sudan coup attempt contained, situation under control - ruling council member
RE
02:45aSudan sovereign council spokesman says sudanese army will issue statement shortly
RE
02:45aSudan sovereign council spokesman says interrogation of suspects will begin shortly
RE
02:44aSudan sovereign council spokesman says failed coup attempt has been contained and situation under control
RE
02:44aGold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses
RE
02:42aFrance's OVHcloud could use IPO proceeds to fund targeted acquisitions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande fears grip markets as Beijing stands back, for now
3BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emissions targets - Ha..
4JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase
5Square : Launches Integrated, Omnichannel Solutions For Businesses in F..

HOT NEWS