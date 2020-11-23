Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fire Fighting Chemicals Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge

11/23/2020 | 03:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SpendEdge forecast the global Fire Fighting Chemicals market is expected to grow by USD 516 million as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.99%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005548/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Fire Fighting Chemicals market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Fire Fighting Chemicals market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Fire Fighting Chemicals Companies:

  • Solvay Group
  • Linde Plc
  • Merck Group
  • Avantor Inc.
  • EuroChem Group

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Fire Fighting Chemicals 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Fire Fighting Chemicals market report covers the following areas:

  • Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Size
  • Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Trends
  • Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Analysis

Fire Fighting Chemicals Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fire Fighting Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Fire Fighting Chemicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Fire Fighting Chemicals market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Fire Fighting Chemicals market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Fire Fighting Chemicals market vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
10:36aWall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data
RE
10:36aTESLA : Model X Gets Hacked Through New Relay Attack - Electrek
RE
10:36aBEST SNOWBOARD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Snowboard, Boots & More Gear & Equipment Sales Collated by Spending Lab
BU
10:36aBEST COACH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Wallets, Handbags & Accessories Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
10:35aNEXITY : Investor presentation - November 2020
PU
10:35aSecurechain Launches Finmail Mailbox to Send Digital Currency by Email
PR
10:34aRussia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content
RE
10:34aEurope climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
5XIAOMI CORPORATION : Smelling blood, Huawei?s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its U.S. woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ