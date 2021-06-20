Fire Tablet, Kindle Oasis & Kindle Paperwhite Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Kindle E-Reader & Fire HD Tablet Deals Researched by Save Bubble

Prime Day 2021 sales experts have rounded-up all the best early Kindle & Fire tablet deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on new & refurbished Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle essentials bundles & more.

Here’s a guide to all the top early Kindle Paperwhite & Oasis and Fire HD tablet deals for Prime Day, featuring the top sales on Kindle kids edition readers and Fire HD8 & HD10 tablets. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Kindle deals:

Best Fire tablet deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to see the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s upcoming and live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

For book lovers, a Kindle ebook reader is a typical go-to choice, and for those who love to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, a Fire tablet is an affordable media-viewing machine. For starters, the Kindle Oasis has an adjustable warm light and 25 LEDs, sporting page turn buttons as well. On the other hand, the Kindle Paperwhite is easy on the budget and delivers a rich reading experience, thanks to its 300 ppi display. Lastly, the Fire HD 10 has a huge and vivid 10.1-inch 1080p display so you won’t miss anything in what you’re watching.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005045/en/