(Reuters) - A fire that prompted temporary closure of a major highway near Edson town, Canada, on Monday involved a gas metering station, said Yellowhead County in northern Alberta.

There was no threat to the nearby communities, Alberta Wildfire said, adding that the fire was estimated to be three hectares in size.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that travel on Highway 16 was closed due to the grass fire. However, in an update on Monday afternoon, RCMP confirmed that the eastbound lanes were reopened for motorists.

"There has been no direct damage reported with nearby pipelines. Yellowhead County is on scene and working with FortisAlberta, TransMountain Pipeline, Atco Gas, AltaLink, Alberta Forestry and the RCMP," the county added.

It is still unclear whose metering station was involved in the fire, The Canadian Press reported, citing Yellowhead County spokesman Stefan Felsing.

