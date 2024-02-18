SNAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The prefecture said in a statement overnight that while the fire was under control, it was burning slowly and was expected to last for several hours.
STORY: The fire broke out on Saturday (February 17) in a warehouse owned by French recycling group SNAM in Viviez, north of Toulouse, local councillor Pascal Mazet said in a statement on X.
