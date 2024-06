CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - A limited fire broke out in a storage area belonging to Kuwait's al-Zour refinery, but production was not affected, state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said on Saturday.

There were no casualties and firefighters were working on containing the fire, KIPIC added in a post on X. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Andrew Heavens)