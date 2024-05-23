(Reuters) - Fire crews were responding to a large fire at a metal recycling facility in Redwood City, California, on Wednesday, a local fire department said in a post on X.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Pacific time at the Sims Metal recycling center at 699 Seaport Blvd, and broke out in a metal scrap pile that was set to be shredded, according to local media.

There were no immediate indications of any injuries due to the incident, local media reported.

"Those who are sensitive to smoke should remain indoors if possible," the Santa Clara County fire department said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Kim Coghill)