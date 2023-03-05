STORY: Several homes were destroyed at Camp 11 in Cox's Bazar, a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live.

Most fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Similar fires occurred in Jan 2022 and March 2021. While the fire in 2022 only damaged homes, the massive blaze in 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.