CAIRO, April 21 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on a crude oil transportation line east of Syria’s Al-Furqlus in the town of Homs and firefighters were working to put out the blaze, Syrian state media said on Sunday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdullah and Adam Makary; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
