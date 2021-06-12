Log in
Fire engulfing Pertamina refinery remains ablaze, says CEO

06/12/2021 | 08:48am EDT
Dark smoke rises from state's energy firm Pertamina during fires at its refinery in Cilacap

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fire at an oil refinery owned by Indonesia's Pertamina at Cilacap, Central Java, was still ablaze on Saturday, the CEO of the state energy firm said on Saturday, though she added it wouldn't impact the plant's operations.

Fire broke out at the refinery late on Friday. Television footage showed a large blaze and smoke rising from the refinery, which Pertamina said has 200 oil tanks and has a processing capacity of 348,000 barrels a day.

In a statement, Pertamina chief Nicke Widyawati said an emergency team was still trying to extinguish the fire near an area with unfinished benzene containers. She said she instructed the team to isolate the area to keep the fire from spreading.

"It's only a matter of time and how the handling needs to be more offensive," Nicke said, adding that supplies of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) would not be disrupted.

Separately, Pertamina's spokesperson said the cause of the fire was unknown and an internal investigation was ongoing.

This was the second time this year fire had struck one of Pertamina's refineries. In March, a massive blaze broke out in its Balongan oil refinery in West Java.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 72.6 Delayed Quote.40.00%
WTI 0.93% 70.787 Delayed Quote.45.60%
