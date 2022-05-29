Fire engulfs Swiss industrial building, seven treated for smoke inhalation

ZURICH, May 29 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out in an
industrial building in Spreitenbach outside Zurich on Sunday and
seven people were treated for smoke inhalation, with four of
them taken to hospital, police said.
None of the seven was in a life-threatening condition, said
Adrian Bieri, spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police,
adding: "No one is missing."
He told Reuters the building, a storage facility used to
hold flammable material for road construction, was still burning
several hours after the fire service deployed to the scene.
The Tagesanzeiger newspaper, in its online edition, earlier
showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky at the scene.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)