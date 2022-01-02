Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town

01/02/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoke rises from a burning building in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - A fire erupted at the South African parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, with media coverage showing flames coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from some miles away.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in the building.

The fire was on the third storey of the building and initial reports indicated that it started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.

The roof area had caught alight and the National Assembly building was on fire too, Smith said.

TV pictures showed emergency services at the scene. Smith said that included six firefighting appliances and about 36 firefighters.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in South Africa, Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Writing by Neil Fullick: Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Nqobile Dludla and Wendell Roelf


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.56% 536.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.26% 1985.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 175.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aFire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
01:58aRussian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
RE
01/01Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls
RE
01/01China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
RE
01/01India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553
RE
01/01New Australian COVID-19 cases dip, but hospitalisations rise
RE
01/01South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North
RE
01/01Paris lights up in blue for France's EU presidency
RE
01/01Three people missing and feared dead from fierce Colorado wildfire
RE
01/01AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Arab Orient Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02
2Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
3AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST
4China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
5Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

HOT NEWS