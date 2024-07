SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Supertanker Ceres I has entered the area of Malaysia's Bertam floating oil terminal on Monday morning after it was intercepted by local authorities on Sunday, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I was involved in a fiery collision with another vessel on Friday off Singapore. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)