Fire in COVID-19 hospital kills 12 as India struggles with huge second wave

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - A fire in a hospital treating
COVID-19 patients in India killed a dozen people on Friday, a
fire official said, as the country struggles to cope with the
world's biggest surge of daily coronavirus infections since the
pandemic began last year.
Health officials across northern and western India,
including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with
most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.
"Twelve people have died in the fire, according to the
information we have right now," a fire official said about the
blaze that began in a critical care unit of the Vijay Vallabh
hospital in a suburb of the city of Mumbai.
It was the latest accident to hit a facility in India
crowded with people infected with the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, 22 COVID-19 patients died at a public hospital
in Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a
leak in the tank.
India recorded 314,835 new infections on Thursday,
surpassing a record held by the United States in January when it
hit 297,430 new cases. The U.S. tally has since fallen.
Medical oxygen and beds have become scarce with major
hospitals putting notices they had no space to take in patients.
Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in
northern and western India posted an appeal on Twitter on Friday
for emergency supplies of oxygen at its facility in Delhi.
"SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart
Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies
from INOX since 1 am," the company said.
Similar desperate calls from hospitals and ordinary people
have been posted on social media for days this week across the
country.
Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and
epidemiology at the University of Michigan in the United States,
said it was now as if there was no social safety net for
Indians.
"Everyone is fighting for their own survival and trying to
protect their loved ones. This is hard to watch," Mukherjee
said.
Health experts say India became complacent during the
winter, when daily cases were about 10,000 and seemed to be
under control, and lifted restrictions to allow big gatherings.
"Indians let down their collective guard. Instead of being
bombarded with messages exhorting us to be vigilant, we heard
self-congratulatory declarations of victory from our leaders,
now cruelly exposed as mere self-assured hubris," wrote Zarir F
Udwadia, a pulmonologist and a member of the Maharashtra state
government's task force, in the Times of India.
A new more infectious variants of the virus, in particular a
"double mutant" variant that originated in India, may have
helped accelerate the surge, experts said.
Canada banned flights from India, joining Britain, United
Arab Emirates and Singapore blocking arrivals.
Britain said it found 55 more cases of the Indian variant,
known as B.1.617, in its latest weekly figure, taking the total
of confirmed and probable cases of the variant there to 132.
(Additional reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Writing by Sanjeev
Miglani)