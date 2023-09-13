The fire broke out in the middle of the night in the building with 150 residents, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said, but had been contained by 2 a.m. (1900 GMT).
Television images showed firefighters equipped with hoses and ladders at the scene by night, while a column of thick, dark smoke billowed from the building during the day.
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, the agency said.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Clarence Fernandez)